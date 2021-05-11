 

Twin babies taken during Savannah shooting found safe

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Matto and Lorenzo are safe in the arms of officers after being taken from their home in Savannah earlier today.” (Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twins abducted during a shooting in Savannah Tuesday morning have been found safe, officials say.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the woman accused of taking the 6-week-old boys is now in custody.

An Amber Alert issued for Lorenzo and Matto Rogers has since been canceled.

According to SPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 36th Street.

One woman was injured. Officials say she was transported to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Fair
Fair 0% 83° 63°

Wednesday

69° / 50°
Rain
Rain 88% 69° 50°

Thursday

65° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 43% 65° 49°

Friday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 75° 51°

Saturday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 54°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 59°

Monday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 84° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
81°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

74°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
74%
74°

71°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
62%
71°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
70°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

66°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
66°

66°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
66°

66°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
66°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

65°

5 AM
Light Rain
67%
65°

64°

6 AM
Light Rain
75%
64°

64°

7 AM
Rain
88%
64°

65°

8 AM
Rain
80%
65°

66°

9 AM
Rain
79%
66°

66°

10 AM
Rain
84%
66°

67°

11 AM
Rain
83%
67°

68°

12 PM
Rain
68%
68°

68°

1 PM
Rain
62%
68°

67°

2 PM
Rain
64%
67°

67°

3 PM
Rain
66%
67°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories