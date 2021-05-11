Twin babies taken during Savannah shooting found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twins abducted during a shooting in Savannah Tuesday morning have been found safe, officials say.
According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the woman accused of taking the 6-week-old boys is now in custody.
An Amber Alert issued for Lorenzo and Matto Rogers has since been canceled.
According to SPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 36th Street.
One woman was injured. Officials say she was transported to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.
