Savannah Police using drones to enforce social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV-NEXSTAR) – Police in Savannah, Georgia have found a safe way to to enforce social distancing.

Five drones are monitoring the city. They fly a hundred feet in the air and cover a much larger area than an officer could on foot.

Two of the drones enforce social distancing with pre-recorded messages.

Sgt. Jason Pagliaro says they are following federal aviation guidelines and aren’t flying the drones over crowds or in prohibited locations. “We do not use our drones for random patrol, they’re not flying all the time,” says Pagliaro, “we use them in directed areas where the need is present.”

Police say the drones will continue to fly for as long as they are needed.

