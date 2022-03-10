SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah River just got deeper.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District said the dredging to deepen the river — part of a 23-year project — was finished Tuesday. The river’s depth was increased from 42 feet to 47 feet and was extended into the Atlantic ocean seven more miles.

The Army said the expansion will boost the economic impact the Port of Savannah has on the country and locally, considering it can now handle larger container vessels and have fewer weight and tidal restrictions.

The Army said the newly deepened port will provide the following benefits.

Net more than $291 million in benefits to the country

Add nearly 497,000 throughout the Peach State

Contribute $29 billion in income, $122 billion in revenue and $3.4 billion in state and local taxes

Nine percent of all containerized cargo volume and nearly 11% of all containerized exports in the U.S. were processed through The Port of Savannah in 2020.

The port is the third busiest nation-wide and has been the fastest-growing in the past decade.