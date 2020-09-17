Savannah to welcome East Coast’s largest container ship ever

Georgia

by: Molly Curley

Posted: / Updated:

CMA CGM Brazil (courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The largest container ship ever to serve the U.S. East Coast will be arriving in Savannah on Friday.

The CMA CGM Brazil, equivalent to eight Statues of Liberty in length, is expected to begin traveling up the Savannah River around 6:30 a.m. and arrive downtown around 9 a.m.

WSAV NOW will stream its arrival live.

The Brazil has a capacity of more than 15,000, 20-foot-long container units.

The French-owned CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt set a record back in 2017 as the East Coast’s largest ship, carrying up to 14,400 cargo containers that are 20-feet long apiece.

Wondering where the Brazil is now? Track it live online here.

The ship entered the port of New York and New Jersey earlier this week.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, it’s off the coast of North Carolina.

The Brazil will continue its East Coast journey to the Port of Charleston after it visits the Hostess City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

