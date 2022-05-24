GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) warns of a new scam that attempts to steal driver’s license information.

According to DDS, Georgians are receiving texts falsely informing them that their license has been suspended. The text messages include a link that prompts the individual to verify their driver’s license information.

DDS Commissioner, Spencer R. Moore, says that these texts may be an attempt by scammers to get your personal information.

“Customers who are pending a license suspension or other changes in their license status are notified in writing by DDS,” said Moore. “Anyone who receives these — or similar — text messages should not open or respond to them and instead delete such messages immediately.”

Georgia driver’s licenses can be verified on the DDS website.