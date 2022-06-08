GEORGIA (WRBL) – The search is underway for an escaped inmate in Georgia. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped work detail on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The work-release inmate, Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, of Gainesville left the Hall County Jail on Barber Road at 5:45 p.m.for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville. At 6:20 p.m., the jail was notified by Pilgrim’s Pride that Thomas never made it to the interview. At 6:25 p.m., the jail received an alert indicating Thomas’ ankle monitor had been removed.

Thomas had been arrested on May 9, 2022 on drug possession charges, and was order by the court to participate in the work release program.

Thomas is 6’3” tall and weighs 185 lbs. He has close-cut strawberry blonde hair. Thomas also has a number of visible tattoos on his neck, face and arms.

Anyone who sees Thomas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.