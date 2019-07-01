Section of Georgia 41 to close for maintenance in Talbot Co.

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation are urging motorists of an upcoming road closure in Talbot County.

GDOT maintenance crews will be replacing pipe in the roadway of Georgia Highway 41 at milepost 13.7 between the Georgia Highway 208/Monroe Street intersection in Talbotton and the Georgia Highway 36 intersection.

Work on the roadway will take place next week from Tuesday, July 9 through Friday, July 12, 2019, weather permitting. This will be a full road closure at that point, with a detour installed and signage advising motorists to take alternate routes around the work site.

GDOT says according to state policy, the posted detour may only include state routes that are able to accommodate large vehicles like delivery vehicles and semi-trucks. The detour for this project utilizes Georgia Highway 208 and Georgia Highway 36, which meet at a juncture just to the east of Waverly Hall.

Local drivers of passenger vehicles may access county or city roads that provide more convenient ways around the work zone. All drivers are urged to be alert to the signage and to lower their speeds if unfamiliar with the detour route.

For more information about this state route and alternatives, download the Georgia 511 app, a free app for iPhone and Android smart devices.