Sen. Graham says he worries neighboring Georgia might be moving too fast with businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. McMaster opened some businesses starting on Tuesday, but in Georgia it’s a whole new ballgame.

Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia opened gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, barbers, bowling alleys, body art studios, cosmetologists, nail care artists, and massage therapists effective Friday, April 24. Next week on Monday, April 27, restaurants can open back up for dining. Private social clubs and theaters can reopen as well.

In contrast, Gov. McMaster has only opened these nonessential businesses: furniture, jewelry, department, clothing and shoes, florists, books, crafts, flea markets, and music stores.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he worries Georgia might be moving too fast, too soon.

“I support what South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster announced yesterday — a small reopening of our state’s economy with a focus on social distancing,” Graham posted in a tweet. “I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon.”

Still, bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues in Georgia must remain closed through Thursday, April 30 until the state’s shelter-in-place order expires.