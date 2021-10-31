Sen. Mitch McConnell visits childhood home in Athens Saturday

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell visited his boyhood home of Athens, Alabama on Saturday. (City of Athens, Alabama | Facebook)

ATHENS, Ala. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) visited his childhood hometown of Athens on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the city, McConnell visited several locations across town, including the former site of the McConnell Funeral Home, the Courthouse where his great-uncle served as probate judge, his family wills at the courthouse annex, and toured the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.

McConnell also stopped by Athens Elementary School, which he attended as a child, and the site in the city cemetery where members of his family are buried.

The City of Athens Facebook page posted several photos of Sen. McConnell while he was in town. Those can be seen here:

According to our news partners at AL.com, McConnell was born in Sheffield, Ala., but was primarily raised in Athens. His family moved to Kentucky when he became a teenager.

McConnell began his political career in 1977 as a judge and executive in Jefferson County, Ken., serving until 1984 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

McConnell served as Senate Majority Whip from 2003 to 2007, an leader of the Senate Republic Conference in 2007. He served as Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021 and now serves as minority leader.