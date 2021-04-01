Sen. Ossoff announces $96 million to Muscogee County Schools, aid reopening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After touring Fort Benning, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff (D) announced that $96 million of federal funding will go directly to the Muscogee County School District to help schools reopen and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is a part of President Biden’s American Relief Plan that was signed into law on March 11. The plan designates $4.5 billion to Georgia public schools.

Ossoff said how the money is used will be largely up to the districts.

“The district has significant discretion to use those resources as it sees fit and I will engaged in conversations directly with educational leaders and other elected officials to work collaboratively to determine how it can best be used,” said Senator Ossoff. “But we really do want to give local officials, local authorities, parents, teachers and school administrators flexibility because they know best what this community needs.”

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said he’s happy MCSD will be able to apply this funding in a way that will make sure all young people are having “a great quality education.”