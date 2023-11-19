GEORGIA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has issued a statement on the passing of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

“I extend my deepest condolences to President Carter, Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family on their loss. A former First Lady of Georgia and the United States, Rosalynn’s lifetime of work and her dedication for public service changed the lives of many. Among her many accomplishments, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights, and mental health reform. The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of Rosalynn Carter. I join all Georgians and Americans in mourning her loss. May Rosalynn Carter’s memory be a blessing.” Sen. Jon Ossoff

The former first lady, wife of former President Carter, died Sunday afternoon. She was 96.

The Carter Center released a statement saying that the former first lady passed away just after 2 P.M. Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia. This comes two days after she entered hospice care.