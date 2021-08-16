Sen. Ossoff launches email hotline for U.S. citizens in Afghanistan

In this photo provided by the French Defense Ministry, French soldiers prepare to board a military Airbus A400M to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16, 2021 in Orleans, central France. France is relocating its embassy in Kabul to the airport to evacuate all citizens still in Afghanistan, initially transferring them to Abu Dhabi. Evacuations have been in progress for weeks and a charter flight put in place by France in mid-July. (Etat-Major des Armees via AP)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff intends to help Georgians and U.S. citizens who are in search of evacuation from Afghanistan.

To do this, the senator has launched a new email hotline to open communication with U.S. State Department resources.

All U.S. citizens needing assistance can email afg-evac@ossoff.senate.gov.

Sen. Ossoff is also connecting veterans and service members seeking mental health services with assistance via the Veterans Crisis Hotline at (800-273-8255) and mentalhealth.va.gov.