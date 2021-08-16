Sen. Ossoff launches email hotline for U.S. citizens in Afghanistan

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff intends to help Georgians and U.S. citizens who are in search of evacuation from Afghanistan.
To do this, the senator has launched a new email hotline to open communication with U.S. State Department resources.
All U.S. citizens needing assistance can email afg-evac@ossoff.senate.gov.
Sen. Ossoff is also connecting veterans and service members seeking mental health services with assistance via the Veterans Crisis Hotline at (800-273-8255) and mentalhealth.va.gov.