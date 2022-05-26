GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two days after learning of his General Election opponent, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is announcing his intention to debate Republican Herschel Walker ahead of the November election.

Senator Warnock says he’s committing to three televised debates held across Georgia. The commitment follows recent comments from his opponent, Herschel Walker, who stated he would be willing to debate Senator Warnock ahead of the November 8th General Election.

Senator Warnock easily defended his seat in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, obtaining 96 percent of the vote over Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

Meanwhile, Walker held off a crowded field in the Republican Primary, winning with 68 percent of the vote.