 

 

Senate candidate Raphael Warnock hits the road four days ahead of Jan. 5

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Four days away from the Jan. 5 runoff election, candidates are hitting the campaign trail harder than ever.

Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock kicked off his final days of campaigning by hitting three West Georgia towns. He started his day in LaGrange, then moved to Columbus before ending with a last stop in Macon.

Despite torrential downpours, his supporters showed up, masks on, umbrellas and cellphones out ready to rally around Warnock and his final campaign efforts.

Candidate Warnock emphasized how crucial the next four days are for Georgia. He told cheering and honking supporters that even if they’ve already voted, their work is not even close to over.

Reverend Warnock urged supporters to get everyone around them, everyone they know to head to the polls on Jan. 5.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of this election uhh we need folks to show up not for me as much as for themselves,” Warnock said. “If we don’t win these two seats we’re going to see gridlock, obstruction and dysfunction at a time when we can least afford it.”

Warnock’s visits to LaGrange, Columbus, and Macon were the first three of eight planned drive-in rallies the candidate will hold leading up to the final runoff vote.

He will head to Valdosta and Albany Saturday, Savannah on Sunday, Augusta on Monday morning and will end in Atlanta for a drive -n rally with Jon Ossoff and President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Supporters were asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
  • Warnock went directly from speaking in LaGrange around 11:30am to speaking in Columbus around 1:50pm.
  • Supporters could be seen honking, yelling, cheering and even dancing at both events despite the rain.
  • There were around 25 cars in attendance at the LaGrange rally and over 50 in attendance at the Columbus rally.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

