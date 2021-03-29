Senator Jon Ossoff visits GEMA Mass Vaccination Site

COLUMBUS, Ga. -Senator Jon Ossoff came to the Columbus Civic Center to take a tour of the GEMA mass vaccination site.

He is trekking across the Peach State to speak to Georgians about the American Rescue Plan. He met with leaders in Columbus to see how the city is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, clearly this is a well run-well administered site here at the Civic Center that’s highly accessible to the people with the capacity to deliver upwards of 2,000 doses per day,” Ossoff said. “Today alone more than a thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered at this facility.”

Passed earlier this month, the American Rescue Plan will deliver funding for vaccine distribution to make sure every Georgian can get a vaccine for free. It will also give four billion dollars in funding to public schools to help them safely reopen and deliver thousands of dollars of economic relief to Georgia families.

Senator Ossoff spoke to the crowd about how the rescue plan will impact families, schools, local communities and business across the state.

The Senator was joined by Mayor Skip Henderson and Congressman Sanford Bishop. Ossoff said he made Muscogee County a priority soon after taking office.

“Day two I was in office… I called the mayor and said, “What does Columbus need?” Ossoff said. “That’s one of the reasons we were able to fight for those 80 million dollars to go directly to Muscogee County and one of the reasons that I was such a strong advocate as we were working on the COVID relief bill to maximize investment in vaccine distribution.”

Beyond the Rescue Plan, he shared his opinions about the recent voting law passed in Georgia.

“This voter suppression law is politicians trying to rewrite the rules of our elections to win instead of doing what they should do, which is offer better ideas and solutions for the people,” Ossoff said.

He is headed to seven more cities in Georgia throughout the week to observe their vaccination sites as well.