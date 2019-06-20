Senator Randy Robertson appointed as Chair of Senate Study Committee on Revising Voting Rights for Nonviolent Felony Offenders

Georgia (WRBL) – Senator Randy Roberts (R-Cataula) has been appointed as Chair of the Senate Study Committee on Revising Voting Rights for Nonviolent Felony Offenders by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.

“Georgians expect their elected leaders to make deliberate, informed decisions to better our state,” said Lt. Governor Duncan. “The study committee process allows our Senators to dedicate extensive focus to a single issue and generate in-depth proposals for our next legislative session. I look forward to the hard work of Chairman Robertson and the appointed members of the Senate Study Committee on Revising Voting Rights for Nonviolent Felony Offenders as they meet to study, discuss, and prepare legislative action items for the Senate to consider in 2020.”

The Senate Study Committee was created by the passage of SR 153 during the 2019 Legislative Session. The resolution was created to form a committee of five Senators to review current laws and how they impact former inmates as they are “reintegrating” back into normal life.

Under the new law, the study committee is required to report its findings by December 1, 2019.

“I am honored Lt. Governor Duncan chose me to chair this important study committee and I look forward to considering our options when it comes to allowing certain non-violent felony offenders revised voting rights,” said Sen. Robertson. “While Georgia’s laws should remain strong when punishing those convicted of dangerous crimes, we also want to ensure that non-violent offenders have the opportunity to reintegrate into society. I am sure we will be able to hear from many interested parties and I am excited to hear their testimony, as well as looking into other states’ reform efforts. This is a positive step in moving towards further criminal justice reform, and I look forward to researching this issue in the coming months.”