Senator Raphael Warnock tours mass vaccination sites in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Senators are pushing for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in the U.S. Congress, to ensure vaccines are free and eligible for every American.

Senator Raphael Warnock says he’s also pushing for $2 billion to expand Medicaid in Georgia.

Warnock toured one of the State’s mass vaccination sites in Atlanta to talk about vaccine distribution equity.

“On Saturday, we passed a historic piece of legislation. One of the provisions of that $1.9 trillion package, is $20 billion for vaccine distribution,” said Warnock. “You are going to see the distribution ramp up.”

The Atlanta airport is one of nine mass vaccination sites in Georgia. Senator Warnock says he wants to get more funding to get more shots in arms, and help rural communities and communities of color.

“This is a site that is distributing the vaccine and nothing else,” said Warnock. “I want to encourage members of the Hispanic community and other communities of color and marginalized communities that have been so hard hit with this virus to come and get the vaccine.”

Warnock says people should trust the science and addressed vaccine hesitancy.

“Listen this vaccine site is good news for all us. I want to encourage people to get your vaccination as soon as possible. When it’s your opportunity to do so, don’t delay. I have had both of my vaccines and I’m standing here just fine,” said Warnock.

Warnock says the relief funds would provide stimulus checks, tax credits for the middle class. And allocate 4-billion dollars to re-open Georgia’s public schools.

“Teachers in Georgia beginning today can get the vaccine. That’s great news. We have to reopen our schools and do it safely,” said Warnock.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the measure on March 9, and if the COVID-19 relief package passes, the legislation will move to President Joe Biden’s desk to get signed.

Georgia’s other Senator — Jon Ossoff — hosted a town hall on COVID-19 response and the American Rescue Plan on March 8 at 7:30 p.m.