Senator Warnock says Expanded Child Tax Credit helps rural Georgians

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Expanded Child Tax Credit began hitting the bank accounts of Georgians as early as the morning of June 15, following the start of the rollout. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock held a news conference to discuss the benefits of the new expansion.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities is estimating over 2 million Georgia children will benefit from expanded child tax credit. Families all across the country will be able to receive up to $3600 for children under 6 and up to $3000 between 6 and 17 years old.

Half of the payments will be distributed monthly while the other half will be collected when a family files their taxes next spring.

Senator Warnock said this is a shot in the arm for rural communities and economies all over Georgia who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are resources that help them meet essential needs, and a lot of these rural communities have long been forgotten about. Politicians have left them behind but this is a way of saying you’re not forgotten,” said Senator Warnock.

According to the US Census Muscogee County has about 18.4% of families living in poverty and in Talbot County 19.6% of families are living in poverty.

“The folks in our rural communities have a lot of pride and they’re committed to the work they do,” said Senator Warnock. “And what this does is it enables people to create their best life. This is not a hand out. This is a hand up.”

Researchers estimate these dollars could cut U.S. childhood poverty in half.