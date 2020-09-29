Serendipity is named LaGrange’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop, located in the Mall for six weeks

LAGRANGE, GA – On Sept. 25 the LaGrange Mall announced that the winner of its search for LaGrange’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop was Serendipity.

The search for LaGrange’s Next Great Pop-Up is a partnership with the American Dream Project, a project that gives owners building spaces.

“We received so many great applications from businesses and entrepreneurs here in the LaGrange area interested in popping open a store for the holiday season. There were many exciting ideas proposed and it was very difficult to choose just one winner. We are thrilled to work with Serendipity and were inspired by their passion and vision for their business. We can’t wait for the community to visit their shop in the Mall.” Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group.

Serendipity was one out of 25 business that entered the LaGrange’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop contest. Serendipity is excited for winning and they look forward to greeting their customers when they open.

Serendipity is a faith based and family owned business that offers personalized clothing, gifts, jewelry and more. As the winner, Serendipity gets a six-week pop-up shop in the mall.

Serendipity gets a cash prize to help design the shop which will open in November and stay open throughout the holiday season.