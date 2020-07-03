Serial rapist pleads guilty to two 1990s California assaults

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A former federal prison guard has pleaded guilty 20 years after prosecutors filed charges against a then-unknown serial rapist based on DNA samples in the California crimes.

Mark Jeffrey Manteuffel of Georgia entered pleas in a Sacramento courtroom for 1992 and 1994 attacks on two women in Rosemont and Sacramento.

Prosecutors say he sneaked into their homes, beat, bound and repeatedly raped them at knifepoint and threatened to kill them if they told police.

In 2000, authorities filed charges against “John Doe DNA” based on crime samples.

They arrested Manteuffel in 2019 after matching the DNA snippet to him.