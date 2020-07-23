WATCH LIVE: Atlanta mayor discusses lawsuit, COVID-19 response

Watch Atlanta mayor's comments live at 3 p.m. on this page

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says he and Atlanta’s mayor have discussed a potential settlement in the lawsuit over measures taken by the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kemp’s office, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked the governor to discuss the settlement.

“The conversation was productive,” the office’s statement reads.

When asked for a comment from the mayor, News 3 was told Bottoms would be providing an update online at 3 p.m. about the lawsuit as well as Atlanta’s COVID-19 response.

The lawsuit was filed last week after Kemp issued an order blocking mandatory mask mandates. Bottoms later announced the local measure requiring them would stand.

Kemp’s office has said the lawsuit involved more than just masks — the mayor was rolling back Atlanta to phase one guidelines.

Bottoms has argued the phase one guidelines provided are recommended.