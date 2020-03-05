Several homes damaged, many without power after storms churned through Randolph County

Randolph County was pummeled today by heavy rain and strong winds. Trees were uprooted damaging houses. Power lines and power poles were down as well.

Georgia Power reported that 485 customers in Randolph County were without power late this afternoon. All those customers’ power has now been restored.

Cuthbert Mayor Steve Whatley says there were minor injuries from the storm, and some folks had to find temporary housing tonight.

“We had the Red Cross in town trying to assess whether they could provide some vouchers. I haven’t heard the outcome of that, but I have spoken to some of the residents and they’re spending the night with relatives and friends,” Whatley said.

Mayor Whatley says he’s staying in constant communication with other local officials to help those impacted by the storm.