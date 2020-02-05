Several school districts closed Thursday, February 6 for inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) - Georgia Power announced it will issue credits to customers on their February bills totaling out to $106 million, due to the third of three bill credits related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The credits come from the reduction of Georgia Power's federal corporate tax rate, which dropped from 35 percent to 21 percent. According to Georgia Power, they have given $330 million in direct credits to customers over the past two years.