Severe weather prompts road closure in Stewart County, Georgia

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the severe weather overnight, the Georgia Department of Transportation has closed off the Georgia 39 Connector, saying it is washed out. Crews are at the scene working on repairs.

Traffic is expected to be rerouted to Georgia 39 and Georgia 1 in the meantime, and GDOT officials believe the road will be clear again by March 6.

Originally, GDOT thought the road would be cleared sooner, but have since updated their estimate to extend potentially to Friday afternoon.

