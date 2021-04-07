 

Shaq pays for random stranger’s engagement ring

Georgia

by: Andrew Birkle, John Lynch,

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. — A video posted to Instagram shows Shaquille O’Neal paying for a man’s engagement ring at a Georgia jewelry store.

In the video, Shaq passes his personal credit card to the salesman. After buying the ring, Shaq shakes the hand of the man who will soon be popping the question with a brand-new engagement ring.

After the video went viral, Shaq talked about it on TNT on Tuesday night.

“You know what happened yesterday? I was in Zales looking for some loop earrings… and I saw a guy come in. He was so shy… and he was asking “How much do I owe?” Shaq said. “So I asked them, how much is the ring?”

“I’m just trying to make people smile… that’s all,” Shaq said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

