EMERSON, Ga. (AP) – Officials say a weekend highway crash killed the longtime mayor of a northwest Georgia city and the mayor’s wife.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Albert and Camilla Pallone died Saturday afternoon when a the driver of pickup truck lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, smashing into the couple’s SUV.

Albert Pallone served as mayor of Emerson, a city of about 1,400 people in neighboring Bartow County. City Manager Kevin McBurnett called their deaths a “tremendous loss” on the city’s Facebook page Sunday.

He said Pallone had served 15 years as Emerson’s mayor.

Gov. Brian Kemp posted on Twitter that the Pallones will be “deeply missed.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence.