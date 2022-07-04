COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia teen has been arrested after crashing a vehicle into a house and killing a woman in Coweta County, according to officials. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said the driver involved was 14-year-old boy.

Officials said the deadly crash happened on June 30, 2022, at around 2:00 a.m., on Johnson Road.

The incident began when a deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 54 and Johnson Road, and encountered a vehicle that failed to dim its headlights. The deputy pursued the vehicle in order to initiate a traffic stop.

The deputy turned his vehicle around and followed the suspect vehicle, but lost sight of it. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of more that 130 mph.

After losing sight of the suspect vehicle, the deputy continue to drive along Johnson Road and then saw a person standing in their yard. The deputy asked the individual if they had seen the fleeing vehicle and was informed by the individual that the vehicle had crashed into a neighboring house.

The deputy went to the house and found the vehicle inside the home.

First responders, including Coweta County Fire and EMS, arrived and rendered aid to the occupants of the house. A man and woman were both injured and transported to the hospital. The woman died as a result of her injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was discovered the suspect vehicle was being driving by a 14-year-old male, who was then taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile offender was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, then transported to a youth detention center.

Officials said the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the traffic offenses on the juvenile. Georgia State Patrol will be handling the charge of Homicide by Vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the name of the deceased or the juvenile offender at this time.