Sheriff: Man filmed himself pointing gun at Georgia officer

JONESBORO, Ga- Authorities in Georgia say a man accused of posting an Instagram video of himself pointing a gun at an officer has been arrested.

A video uploaded on March 9 showed a man aiming a gun at a Jonesboro police officer, who was performing a traffic stop.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said detectives identified the owner of the account as 18-year-old Jordan Jones. Authorities said Jones’ mother turned him in Friday. He was later charged with pointing a gun at another.

It’s unclear whether Jones has an attorney. Authorities said Jones was identified through posts about “freeing” his brother Cameron Jones, who is serving a life sentence for a robbery and homicide.