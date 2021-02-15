 

Sheriff’s office: Man rams vehicle into Georgia home, sets fire

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Harper

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for ramming a vehicle into a home and setting a fire in the garage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident unfolded Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at 1264 T.R. Smith Rd. in Ellabell.

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of the vehicle ramming into the residence and discovered that the driver apparently pulled into the garage and set a fire.

Deputies began evacuating residents from the home when they found the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Harper, lying near the fire. They were able to drag him to safety.

Harper was arrested on charges of arson (first degree), aggravated assault and criminal damage to property (second degree).

According to the sheriff’s office, Harper was currently living at the T.R. Smith Road home and was in a relationship with one of the victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Pre Cone at 912-764-1703 or pre.cone@bullochsheriff.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 26°

Tuesday

43° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 43° 27°

Wednesday

55° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 55° 46°

Thursday

61° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 61° 34°

Friday

46° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 25°

Saturday

53° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 31°

Sunday

59° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Light Rain
74%
54°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
55°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
43°

41°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
41°

39°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
34°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
32°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
30°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
27°

28°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

31°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
31°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
34°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
36°

38°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
41°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories