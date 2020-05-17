Shirtless man waving gun in neighborhood in Meriwether Co., shot and killed in officer-involved shooting

Greenville, GA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Greenville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 16.

According to a press release given by the GBI, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a woman who lived on Tobe Harris Street, Greenville, GA called 911 and reported that a shirtless man was in her yard waiving a gun around towards her. The man subsequently took off running towards Martin Street.

A second 911 call was made from a man who lived on Martin Street. The caller reported that a shirtless man with a gun in his hand was leaning up against the caller’s car that was parked in the front yard. The man with the gun reportedly was making comments that he was wanted by the police.

Responding officers located the subject at the Martin Street address. When they arrived, the subject walked down the driveway with the gun in his hand, stopped, and sat down.

The subject started pointing the gun at himself and made the comment that the officers were going to have to shoot him. The officers gave the subject verbal commands to drop the gun, but he did not comply with the officers’ commands.

The subject pointed the gun at the officers. One officer fired a single shot at the subject, resulting in his death.

The officers were not injured during this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.