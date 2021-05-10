 

Shooting on Macon Road leaves one man dead

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- One man is dead following a shooting on Saturday at 3150 Macon Road.

According to Columbus PD, officers were dispatched around 11pm to “Pita Mediterranean Street Food” regarding a person on the ground.


Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, 20-year-old Devion Miley, suffering from gunshot wounds.


EMS responded and transported him to Piedmont Regional Midtown for treatment.


According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Piedmont at 11:51 pm.


This was the 31st homicide in Columbus this year.


Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Columbus PD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 64°
Fair
Fair 0% 73° 64°

Monday

79° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 79° 63°

Tuesday

81° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 81° 62°

Wednesday

68° / 52°
Showers
Showers 59% 68° 52°

Thursday

65° / 51°
Showers
Showers 46% 65° 51°

Friday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 75° 51°

Saturday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 80° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
69°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
67°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
65°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
66°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
68°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

76°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
77°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
78°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
76°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
76°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
68°

68°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
68°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

KSC Sponsors

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories