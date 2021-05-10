Shooting on Macon Road leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- One man is dead following a shooting on Saturday at 3150 Macon Road.

According to Columbus PD, officers were dispatched around 11pm to “Pita Mediterranean Street Food” regarding a person on the ground.



Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, 20-year-old Devion Miley, suffering from gunshot wounds.



EMS responded and transported him to Piedmont Regional Midtown for treatment.



According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Piedmont at 11:51 pm.



This was the 31st homicide in Columbus this year.



Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Columbus PD.