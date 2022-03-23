LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County deputies responded to a report of bullet holes in the front door of a local residence.

On March 22 at 9:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Thrash Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a bullet hole that went entirely through the front door and struck an inside wall.

Officers proceeded to find “two more additional locations of bullet damage” on the outside of the home. They also found several empty shell casings near the road.

The owner of the home informed investigators that they heard around four to six gunshots at around 11:00 p.m. the prior night, and did not find any damage until the next morning. Officers spoke with other local residents, and one reported having also heard the gunshots, along with seeing an unknown vehicle traveling on Thrash Road to Big Springs Mountville Road.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.