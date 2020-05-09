“Six Feet Apart”: CSU, other organizations, present artwork of graduating seniors on riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – While you’re walking down the riverwalk or crossing the 14th street pedestrian bridge – you may want to gaze at the new artwork displayed.

The art project in Columbus celebrates the hardwork of several up and coming artists from Columbus State University while providing a safe environment for people to view the pieces.

The project is called “Six Feet Apart” and showcases the work of CSU seniors in the Art department set to graduate.

The Do Good Fund, in cooperation with Columbus State University’s Department of Art and Dragonfly Trails, presented the outside exhibit.

Their work is displayed on a concrete wall on the Chattahoochee Riverwalk between the Powerhouse and the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge.

“This was really an opportunity to give those students an opportunity to showcase their work. I mean this is probably going to get more eyes than it would inside a building at CSU for a few weeks,” said Rebecca Zajac, Executive Director of DragonFly Trails.

Due to the pandemic, CSU discontinued in-person instruction so CSU’s graduating Bachelor’s of Fine Arts candidates lost their chance for a traditional final exhibition in the school’s Illges Gallery.

“Every year at this time we have a big exhibition for the graduating students and we see their work, its a big party and it was cancelled… it was all cancelled,” said Chris Whittey, the Rothschild Distinguished Chair of Art.

The art is work of seven artist at the University.

“This exhibition is outdoors, we see hundreds, thousands of people on the riverwalk weekl especially during these times. So their artwork is out here, they’re getting their names out. These are students that are going to go on and be professional artists,” Zajac said.

The show began May 1st and is set to close July 31st. It’s a great way to spend some time outdoors while supporting the graduating Seniors.

“I feel like this has been a wonderful opportunity for the public… everyone who comes on the Riverwalk to see the quality of art that our students do. Because the department of art is really a fabulous treasure in our community,” said Chris Henson, Chair of “The Friends of Art” steering committee.