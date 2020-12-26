Small businesses see an increase in foot traffic following holiday shipping delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Spiking coronavirus cases in addition to the unprecedented volumes of e-commerce orders have created delays in shipping right before Christmas. Columbus businesses have had an increase in foot traffic as people are heading to physical stores to grab their presents.

“We think it presents such a unique opportunity for local businesses, one of the things that we at the Chamber of Commerce have been doing is encouraging people to support local businesses,” Jerald Mitchell, President and CEO of Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, said.

“This just builds upon that and presents yet another layer of opportunity not only for businesses but for our community to go above and beyond in supporting small businesses here.”

Small businesses were hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting them during this holiday season is important especially in a year like this one.

“We have seen an uptick in customers come in in December and it means a lot to me because I have a family at home,” Erin Widick, Owner of The Posh Peach, said. “I have two small kids and I can provide for my children. We have employees that we can provide for, and be able to give back to them this holiday season.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays are bringing back a sense of normalcy to these businesses.

“December is always a really busy month for us, especially because of the holidays,” Widick said. “We have seen an increase in foot traffic for this month. It’s almost like a typical year, if you will.”

If you’re tracking your packages and it looks like they’re not going to get here in time for Christmas, you can head to small businesses in Columbus to finish up your Christmas shopping.