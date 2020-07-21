Soldier guilty in West Point rollover that killed cadet

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) – Military officials say an Army soldier found guilty of negligent homicide in a vehicle rollover that killed a West Point cadet last year was sentenced to three years of confinement and a discharge for bad conduct.

Staff Sgt. Ladonies Strong was found guilty of negligent homicide and prevention of authorized seizure of property on Saturday at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Strong faced trail by court martial after a June 2019 training accident at the U.S. Military Academy killed 22-year-old Christopher J. Morgan and injured 19 of his fellow cadets.

Her rank was reduced to a private as part of the sentencing.