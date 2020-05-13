Some Georgia lawmakers join Brunswick rally to support Arbery family and hate crime bill

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV)- Georgia’s Attorney General, Chris Carr, is asking the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look at possible misconduct by prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Carr is concerned that the Brunswick and Waycross D.A. offices misrepresented or failed to disclose information related to Arbery’s death.

Lawmakers and others rallied in Brunswick Tuesday to show their support of the Arbey family.

They’re also promising to push for passage of a hate crime law in Georgia this year — and to abolish the citizens’ arrest law.

“They did not do their jobs. No one can argue that they mishandled justice. Today, I call on Governor Kemp to appoint a special oversight committee to begin the process of removing these district attorneys from office,” said Sen. Lester Jackson, (D) Savannah, at the Tuesday rally.

Leaders also called upon the public to support House Bill 426 and want it named the Amhaud Arbery Hate Crime Bill.