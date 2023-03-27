SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Residents near the Head’s Creek Reservoir are being asked to evacuate as the county emergency management reports imminent failure of the dam, according to Spalding County officials.

A flash flood emergency has been issued as several inches of rain continue to impact the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) states the emergency will last until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Local roads are beginning to close due to the heavy rainfall.

Spalding County asks anyone with concerns to call (770) 228-2129.