DULUTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver earned themselves a traffic violation after being caught speeding on a Georgia road.

Not only were they in a school zone, but they narrowly missed a flock of geese crossing the road, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Officials said the vehicle was going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone by Duluth Middle School.

“And yes, a violation was sent!” the department shared on Facebook.