PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A spring event featuring various garden-themed displays is returning to Callaway.

Spring Flower Fest begins Mar. 2 and will run until May 31. The yearly event has new additions, such as one-million daffodil blooms, butterfly topiaries, and wildflower fields.

Sonny Horton, Vice President and General Manager of Callaway, is looking forward to the event’s return.

“Spring memories are in bloom here at Callaway. We are excited to bring back an event that incorporates all the garden attractions and outdoor experiences we know and love,” said Horton. “We strive to create an opportunity for everyone to appreciate the beauty of Callaway.”

Hiking, biking, and ziplining are also available during this event. There are various lodging options at Callaway, such as cottages and villas.

For tickets to Spring Flower Fest, visit callawaygardens.com. Advance purchase is recommended, although on-site purchase is also available.