St. Francis-Emory Hospital recognizes Environmental Service Staff

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- An often overlooked and under appreciated group of essential workers got special recognition at St. Francis-Emory Hospital today.

Members of a group called the “Columbus Professionals Serving Older Adults” presented the housekeeping staff of the hospital with 65 gift bags stuffed with treats, to show their appreciation for a job well done.

Faculty and Staff stood proudly during an emotional moment, to give thanks to the many hard working men and women who play an important role maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the hospital.

“A very emotional moment right now, my mother is in a senior living home, so when I see all the names on the list that contributed to this program for my staff it really touched my heart, and it makes me think of my mom. So I’m going through a lot of emotions right now,” said Kenneth Peoples the Director of Environmental Services.

Each bag came with a hand written thank you letter to the environmental service staff.