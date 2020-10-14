Stacey Abrams novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ coming May 25

File- This July 22, 2019, file photo shows former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addressing the 110th NAACP National Convention, in Detroit. Abrams is pushing national Democrats to treat Georgia as a 2020 battleground and to follow her 2018 strategy nationwide by expanding the Democratic electorate. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, also has a career in writing novels.

Her next one, the Supreme Court thriller “While Justice Sleeps,” come out May 25.

Announced Wednesday by Doubleday, her book centers on a young clerk for an ailing Supreme Court justice who unexpectedly learns of possible wrongdoing in “the highest power corridors” of Washington.

Abrams, widely seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, draws upon her background in law and politics.

Abrams’ previous books include several romantic suspense novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery.