ATLANTA (AP) – Democrat Stacey Abrams is promoting a plan she says will make housing more available and affordable across Georgia if she defeats Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year.

Abrams aims to increase the inventory of housing, keep people from being pushed out of gentrifying neighborhoods and reduce homelessness.

Meanwhile she says Kemp is sitting on $450 million in federal rental assistance that could keep Georgians from getting evicted.

Other Abrams plans would increase pay for teachers, state troopers and prison guards and tighten state gun laws. Kemp has yet to unveil proposals for what he would do in a second term.