State environmental group’s goal for Columbus could lower your monthly bills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Environment Georgia has used National Drive Electric Week as the perfect time to highlight Clean Energy. Their goal is to get city officials of Columbus to commit to a 100% clean and renewable energy goal by 2035.

95% of electricity in Georgia is generated from dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas. Each of these is imported, from other states. That means that Georgia spends 30 billion dollars each year to import these dirty energy sources. When they are capable of using wind and sun at no cost.

The Clean Energy Associate of Environment Georgia, Jessica Wahl, says dirty energy is expensive, it hurts our health, and in the long run, it hurts our planet.

“The choice and the path forward for Columbus is really clear. This is an opportunity to protect our health, protect our financial wellbeing, and also to become a clean energy leader in Georgia,” said Wahl.

Wahl says that switching to clean energy can lower your monthly bills. Georgia is ranked 9th in the nation for installed solar capacity. So, the state has the ability to make the transition to clean energy.

Not only does clean energy benefit the environment, but it also benefits members of the community.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, members of the Columbus community had the opportunity to sign the petition. Environment Georgia plans to deliver signatures that were collected to the Mayor and City officials of Columbus in November.

If you are interested in how you can help contribute to change Columbus into a clean energy city, Wahl encourages writing letters to your district chair of the Columbus City Council and sign up with Environment Georgia as they work towards a greener, healthier world, with clean air, clean water, and clean energy.