State health department to clarify testing numbers, antibody tests included

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Department of Health has received antibody tests since April. Those are also included in in the daily status report on the state health website.

DPH is working to provide greater transparency to make sure that the antibody tests and regular COVID-19 tests are separately shown.

The antibody tests only indicates if a person previous carried the coronavirus and not current carriers of the virus.

State health leaders will have a press conference tomorrow at 4:30 P.M. at the State Capitol to clarify some of the concerns.

So far, there are 402,000 tests and the state’s health department says 57,000 of those were antibody tests.