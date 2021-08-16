State Offices to close September 3 with aims of encouraging Georgians to get vaccinated

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a Press Conference concerning the states COVID-19 status.

Vaccinations remain the same with 41% of Georgians vaccinated.

Hospitalizations are continuing to increase, since Friday it has gone up 5% statewide.

New cases are also on the rise, 14,130 since Friday in Georgia with a daily average of 4,162 which has doubled in the past two weeks.

There will be additional personnel for state supported hospital staff. Personnel will be supplied to cities and rural areas. $500 million will be allotted for this expansion and is expected to help 68 local hospitals.

State Offices will be closed Friday September 3, 2021 with goals of encouraging people to get their vaccine prior to that day or on September 3, 2021.

Governor Kemp also said in the press conference he believes that vaccine mandates are not effective.

“I don’t think mandates work. There is real misinformation out there, there is real vaccine hesitancy. Instead of mandating it, which just puts people in a corner, Georgians know how to deal with this virus. Talk to your doctor, pharmacist, faith leader about the vaccines.”

Georgia will not mandate schools from a state-level. Schools will be allowed to deal with their individual situation as they come about.

Governor Kemp believes this is better than a, ‘one size fits all,’ overarching policy from the state or the Federal Government.

Currently, the FDA and CDC says only those who are immunocompromised are eligible to recieve a third booster shot.

Those who are fully vaccinated could potentially be eligible for a booster by September.