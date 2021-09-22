State Rep. Calvin Smyre nominated to serve as ambassador to the Dominican Republic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – State Rep. Calvin Smyre has been tapped by President Joe Biden to be the next ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Smyre is the dean of the Georgia General Assembly, serving nearly 46 years in Atlanta representing South Columbus.

He has longtime been active in national politics as a strong supporter of President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary.

During the 2020 campaign, Smyre was considered a key Georgia supporter of Biden’s and met with Biden several times on the campaign trail.

Smyre said he is honored by the nomination.

“If confirmed, I look forward to advancing the interests of the United States in the Dominican Republic and our relationship with the Dominican government. As a longtime businessman and public servant, I will bring my background and experience to continue the significant work with an important economic partner in the Caribbean.”

Upon hearing of the nomination, Georgia Governor Bryan Kemp offered his congratulations Smyre and took the opportunity to praise his service and commitment to Georgia.

“Rep. Smyre has served in the General Assembly with unmatched statesmanship and a unique willingness to work across the aisle to make Georgia a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Calvin’s passion for public service and his love for the Columbus community and our state will be missed at the state capitol, but I know he will bring that same spirit of dedication and leadership in service to our nation,” said Kemp.

Smyre’s nomination must be approved by Congress.