COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An organization called StepStone Family and Youth Services is holding a back-to-school backpack drive across Georgia for foster students in need, according to a StepStone press release. StepStone will accept donations of new or gently used backpacks from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drop-off location in Columbus is StepStone Family & Youth Services, located at 3228 University Avenue Suite B. Other drop-off locations are listed here.

“Starting school can be a source of anxiety for many children,” said Christina Bach, Georgia state director with StepStone Family and Youth Services. “That’s why we’re committed to ensuring the youth in our care have the supplies they need to feel comfortable going back to the classroom. Donating a backpack is a small way to make a big impact on a child’s learning experience – and we’re grateful for our community partners who are supporting this initiative.”

StepStone Family and Youth Services connects children with foster families and has been serving Georgia for over 10 years. In addition to providing foster care services, it offers counseling, respite care, and “training for foster parents and youth residential services,” says the press release. StepStone provides personalized guidance and life skills training to young adults transitioning from foster care to independent living.

The organization serves nine states and is organizing backpack drives across the country.