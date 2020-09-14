Stewart County Sheriff searching for teen reported missing September 13

UPDATE – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Serenity Scott has been located and is safe.

LOUVALE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen reported missing on Sept. 13.

The Sheriff’s Office says Serenity Scott, 16, also known as “Ree Ree” was reported missing from her home in Louvale, Ga. Serenity is described as 5’5″ and weighing about 130 pounds.

If anyone has information about Serenity’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311 or call 911.