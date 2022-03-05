DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – It has been 23 years since the body of a little boy was found near a cemetery in DeKalb County, Ga.

The boy’s body was found on Friday, Feb. 26, 1999, in a wooded area near a small church cemetery on Clifton Springs Road.

Now, more than two decades later, investigators are still searching for his name and who is responsible for his death.

Investigators determined that the little boy was Black and between the ages of 4-8 years old. He had likely died about 3-6 months before his remains were discovered, making the time frame for his death sometime between late 1998 to early 1999.

When he was found, the little boy was wearing a blue plaid and navy hooded sweatshirt in size XL, red denim jeans in a size 3, and Timberland boots in size 11.

He was between 3 feet 10 inches and 4 feet 2 inches tall, and weighed approximately 45-60 pounds.

An advanced forensic analysis was conducted on the boy’s remains. The analysis suggested he was born and raised in the Southeastern United States, most likely from Georgia or Florida.

If you have any information about this case, please call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-543-5678) or the DeKalb Medical Examiner at 1-404-508-3500.