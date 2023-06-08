COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) has issued a notice of Street closures during the GOP Convention in Columbus on Saturday, June 10.

The 2023 State GOP Convention will take place on Friday and Saturday, although these closures only applies to Saturday. CPD says temporary road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of participants.

Details of the closures are as follows:

Front Avenue between 8th Street and Dillingham Street

9th Street between Bay Avenue and Broadway

Bay Avenue at Dillingham Street

The roads will remain closed on Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight. Police say during these times, access to the area will be limited to event participants, attendees, staff, and authorized personnel only. Entry to the parking garage of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center will be accessible via 8th Street.

CPD advised the residents, businesses, and motorists to plan alternative routes and adjust their travel schedules accordingly. Police officers will be in place to redirect traffic during the closure.